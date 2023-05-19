Bad Bunny Taps Jersey Club Sound In “Where She Goes” Video, Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean Cameo

Bad Bunny has released the visual to his upbeat track “Where She Goes,” with cameos from a few famous faces. The track, created by MAG (not a Jersey Club producer) has tapped into the Garden State’s signature sound, which is becoming more widespread by huge artists like Uzi, Beyoncé and more.

In the visual, Bad Bunny wears his finest western garb as he travels across the desert in a vintage Rolls Royce convertible, making his way to a bonfire fiesta.

Translated to English, he sings, “Baby, tell me the truth, if you already forgot me/ I know that it was only one night, that it won’t happen again/ Maybe in you I wanted to find, what I lost in another one/ Your pride does not want to talk to me, so we are gonna compete, let’s see.”

The Stillz-directed video sees cameos from Lil Uzi Vert, Frank Ocean, Dominic Fike, Ronaldinho and more. Uzi, who made the Jersey Club-inspired hit “I Just Wanna Rock,” is seen rocking his hips to the beat as Frank Ocean tightly grips a motorcycle driver as he takes the back seat.

Both artists’ cameos follow recent live shows that left their respective fans frustrated. Uzi recently performed at Rolling Loud in California, leaving fans to think he was a Satanist, and Ocean disappointed fans by canceling the second weekend of his Coachella headlining set. See stills of Uzi and Ocean below.

Bad Bunny’s latest visual, along with a handful of other major artists, have left a few Jersey Club pioneers and enthusiasts frustrated. Many are questioning why he and other major artists aren’t working with actual producers of the historic NJ sound.

DJ Fade of NJ wrote on Instagram that, although he appreciates Bunny and Bey helping the Jersey Club sound reach even more heights, he’d like to see more involvement on these records from producers who helped mold the genre. Rappers Unicorn 151 and Chad B, who are credited as the first artists to rap over Jersey Club beats, have also spoken on the rising fame of the sound.

“I was like why nobody ever made a song out of Jersey Club, because Jersey Club gets millions of views, so why are there no actual records? I was the first person to actually rap on club with the legendary DJ K-Swift — rest in peace — from Baltimore,” Unicorn told On The Radar‘s Gabe in an interview.

Take a look at Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” video above and Jersey Club aficionados speaking on the genre below.