Barry Hankerson Details Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album, ‘Unstoppable’

On Friday (Dec. 17), the lead single to Aaliyah Haughton’s posthumous and fourth studio album, Unstoppable, was released. The late singer’s new song, “Poison,” featuring The Weeknd has some leery and others excited for the upcoming full-length LP.

Haughton’s uncle, Barry Hankerson—Blackground Records founder and sole owner of her entire catalog—spoke with Billboard about the new Static Major-written song. “When you put a record out, you try to start off with something that gets everybody’s attention,” he said about the DANNYBOYSTYLES and Nick Lamb co-produced record. Hankerson shared how the Canadian singer wanted to obtain some unreleased Aaliyah vocals years ago, but that wasn’t able to come to fruition until now.

He also explained what to expect from the Unstoppable album in 2022. The project is set to include a plethora of male artists including features from Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, and Snoop Dogg. “The body of work is pure hip-hop and R&B […] Some of the people that Aaliyah liked are on the album,” Hankerson explained. “She loved Snoop Dogg, who’s done a great record in collaboration with Future. Ne-Yo gave us an excellent song; also Drake. Timbaland produced the track that Chris Brown did. It’s vintage R&B with strong vocals.”

Later in the interview, Hankerson admitted that he hasn’t been in contact with Aaliyah’s estate. “We hope they’re happy. Our door and our phone is always available if there are any comments they’d like to make about anything. We’re open to that. I don’t really know who runs that entity, but I’m not hostile at all. Anything that’s connected to Aaliyah in a positive way, we are open to be involved with and do whatever we can do.”

He continued, “We hope it’s profitable for them. We hope that the public enjoys what we’ve done so that the estate can accomplish whatever their goals are. I just hope that out of the very terrible thing that happened to my niece that people can heal. That people can look at all the good things and not just the controversial things that may encompass their thinking. I’m not angry with anybody.”

Another single is rumored to be released before the album’s arrival in 2022. Listen to “Poison” below.