Benny The Butcher Responds To Critics Of Def Jam Deal

Benny The Butcher is entering new territory in his rap career. However, some fans apparently disagree with his decision. The Buffalo rapper has issued a message to listeners who’ve questioned the deal he recently signed with Def Jam Records.

“You ni**as who be in my DMs, who be in my comments sayin’ ‘Yo, don’t let Def Jam do this’ or ‘Don’t let Def Jam do that.’ What y’all on?,” Benny expressed on Instagram.

He continued, “What, you think a ni**a work this hard and was this self-made for this long to get somewhere and let somebody tell me, ‘You know what, you can’t do it like this no more, you gotta do it like this.’ Y’all gotta use y’all fu**in’ brains before y’all start thinkin’ shit like that. I’m a boss. That’s how I got here, by making my own decisions and they understand that.”

Benny responds to fans worried about his new deal with Def Jam

In November, Snoop Dogg revealed he had signed the “One Way Flight” rapper to Def Jam Records during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

“I’m on Def Jam Records, right,” Snoop told Rogan. “I’m a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don’t exist no more, I’m going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny The Butcher. And he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York. So that’s showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The butcher’s coming.”

Benny The Butcher shared the news as well, uploading a photo of himself signing the contract on Instagram.

“A Buffalo n***a the new face of The Legendary @defjam,” he wrote.