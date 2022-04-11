Benny The Butcher’s UK Shows Cancelled Over “Old FBI Reports”

Rapper Benny The Butcher’s past appears to have caught up with him, as he’s announced the cancellation of multiple shows in the United Kingdom due to being unable to perform across the pond based on his extensive criminal record.

The Buffalo rep took to Twitter on Saturday (April 9) to break the news, while also revealing that he recently added another felony charge to his rap sheet as recently as the previous week. “UK shows canceled based on ‘old FBI reports’ and a new felony charge I just caught last week tht y’all won’t find out about until my documentary,” Benny wrote in an initial tweet, before adding that he’d still be able to make his show dates in Paris and Amsterdam as scheduled.

UK shows canceled based on “old FBI reports” and a new felony charge I just caught last week tht yall won’t find out about until my documentary — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) April 9, 2022

Goin to Amsterdam and Paris for sure — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) April 9, 2022

Riding high off of the release of his Tana Talk 4 project, Benny has been hitting stages stateside and abroad and is slated to perform at Coachella 2022 alongside his Griselda brethren Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn later this month. From there, the trio will embark on a North American tour, which will feature solo sets from each artist. The tour kicks off in Chicago on May 10 and wraps with a finale show in Los Angeles on June 3.