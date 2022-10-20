Berry Gordy And Smokey Robinson Honored As The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year

Best friends and respective legends, Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, have been named the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year, as revealed by the organization on Thursday (Oct. 20). This marks the first time MusiCares will celebrate two recipients simultaneously.

“Wow! How honored I am to be named the MusiCares Persons of the Year, and together with my best friend of over 65 years, the great Smokey Robinson. How special is that!,” Gordy, 92, said in a statement. “I am grateful to be included in MusiCares’ remarkable history of music icons. The work they do is so critical to the well-being of our music community, and I look forward to a most exciting evening.”

The “Crusin'” crooner, 82, chimed in, stating, “I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services. I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together.”

Gordy officially founded Motown Records in January 1959, but signed The Miracles, which Robinson helmed, as their first act a year prior in 1958. Since then, the two men have maintained a friendship spanning six decades. The industry veteran considered the singer to be the “soul of Motown.”

Proceeds from the lavish affair will support the charity as it provides health and human services across the spectrum to music professionals. Additionally, Gordy and Robinson will be honored with a tribute concert on February 3, 2023, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, ahead of the 2023 Grammys. Those performing have yet to be revealed.

Watch Robinson speak on how he and Gordy became best friends below.