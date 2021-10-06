BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

Some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names made their way to the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Held at Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, this year’s ceremony was hosted by comedy group 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean).
The night’s performers included Young Thug, Gunna, BIA, Lil John, Baby Keem, and Latto. Tobe Nwigwe lit the stage with big energy from Fat and Nell. Isaiah Rashad also performed a few songs alongside Doechii and Kal Banx.
Rapsody, Trina, and Jermaine Dupri were among the award presenters of the night. LL Cool J presented Tyler, the Creator with the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award. After receiving the I Am Hip Hop Award, Nelly performed a medley of hits with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall as special guest.
In true BET Hip Hop Awards fashion, DJ Hed hosted three cyphers featuring the likes of Grip, D Smoke, Smino, Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, Sleepy Hallow, Erica Banks, Fivio Foreign, Toosii, Lakeyah, Kidd Kenn, and Symba.
On the awards front, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took home the most trophies for the Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Best Collaboration categories. Tyler, the Creator also won Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Live Performer. Missy Elliott was voted Video Director of the Year while Jay-Z took home “Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse” and Impact Track for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration, “What It Feels Like.”
See who else received an award on one of Hip-Hop’s notable moments of the year.
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu — WINNER
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B, “Up”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” — WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Drake feat. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Saweetie feat. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”
Hip Hop Album of the Year
A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator — WINNER
Culture III, Migos
Good News, Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled, DJ Khaled
Savage Mode II, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
The Off-Season, J. Cole
Song of the Year
“Back in Blood,” Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
“Late At Night,” Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake feat. Lil Durk)
“Up,” Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)
“WAP,” Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) — WINNER
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Produced By London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (Bia feat. Nicki Minaj)
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby — WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu — WINNER
Best Collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake, “Mr. Right Now”
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” — WINNER
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”
Drake feat. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, “Back in Blood”
Best Duo or Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby & Lil Durk — WINNER
Migos
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator — WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole — WINNER
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK) — WINNER
Dave (UK)
Video Director of the Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott — WINNER
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme — WINNER
Kaytranada
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy — WINNER
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie — WINNER
Yung Bleu
Best Hip Hop Platform
Complex
Genius — WINNER
Hip Hop DX
Hot New Hiphop
The Breakfast Club
The Shade Room
Worldstar Hiphop
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Cardi B, “Type Shit” (Migos feat. Cardi B)
Drake, “Havin’ Our Way” (Migos feat. Drake)
Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z) — WINNER
Lil Durk, “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
Megan The Stallion, “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch, “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
Impact Track
Black Thought, “Thought Vs Everybody”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin, “We Win”
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk, “Pain Away”
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like” — WINNER
Rapsody, “12 Problems”