BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

Rapsody presents an award onstage during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names made their way to the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Held at Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, this year’s ceremony was hosted by comedy group 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean).

The night’s performers included Young Thug, Gunna, BIA, Lil John, Baby Keem, and Latto. Tobe Nwigwe lit the stage with big energy from Fat and Nell. Isaiah Rashad also performed a few songs alongside Doechii and Kal Banx.

Rapsody, Trina, and Jermaine Dupri were among the award presenters of the night. LL Cool J presented Tyler, the Creator with the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award. After receiving the I Am Hip Hop Award, Nelly performed a medley of hits with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall as special guest.

In true BET Hip Hop Awards fashion, DJ Hed hosted three cyphers featuring the likes of Grip, D Smoke, Smino, Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, Sleepy Hallow, Erica Banks, Fivio Foreign, Toosii, Lakeyah, Kidd Kenn, and Symba.

On the awards front, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took home the most trophies for the Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Best Collaboration categories. Tyler, the Creator also won Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Live Performer. Missy Elliott was voted Video Director of the Year while Jay-Z took home “Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse” and Impact Track for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration, “What It Feels Like.”

See who else received an award on one of Hip-Hop’s notable moments of the year.

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blxst

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu — WINNER

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B, “Up”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” — WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Drake feat. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie feat. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”