Beyoncé Slams Right Said Fred’s “Arrogant” Allegations

On Monday (Oct. 3), English pop duo Right Said Fred called Beyoncé “arrogant” for allegedly not clearing an interpolation for “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” with them first.

Beyoncé has since responded to the heinous remarks in a statement shared with The Sun.

“The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” it read. “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album.”

On July 22, 2022, the group tweeted, “It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyonce’ album. ‘Renaissance’ Credits: Drake, A. G. Cook, Syd, Right Said Fred, & More #Beyonce.”

It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyonce’ album. 'Renaissance' Credits: Drake, A. G. Cook, Syd, Right Said Fred, & More #Beyonce https://t.co/vnjFftkMLk — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) July 22, 2022

The statement from Bey’s team continued, “For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August 2022. Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of ‘I’m Too Sexy’ is a substantial portion of the composition. Collectively, the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation [of illegal clearance] is false.”

Right Said Fred previously stated, “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person. She just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did. But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us. To use our melody, they need our permission, so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so we get a co-write credit.”

Considering this appears to be a case of bruised ego as the men did receive the requested writing credit, legal action will most likely not be pursued.