Beyoncé Opens Academy Awards With Mesmerizing Performance Of “Be Alive”

The Will Packer-produced Academy Awards kicked off with the biggest performance of the night by none other than Beyoncé.

After an introduction by Serena and Venus Williams, Bey’s pre-recorded performance began with the stars of King Richard, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, walking the streets of Compton in matching monochromatic, electric green looks—with braided and beaded hair like the young Williams sisters’ signature style—as a Black horse trailed behind them.

The camera then panned to Beyoncé’s infamous tennis court stage as she and her entire crew captured the world’s attention with the soft opening chords of her Oscar-nominated anthem of triumph, “Be Alive.” Continuing the vibrant tennis ball-colored theme, she stood in the middle of the court wearing a sheer dress with a diamond garter on her left thigh and delivered an elegant performance as dancers glided around her.

Her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, also made a surprise appearance as her mother smiled and sang, “Got all my family by my side/ And we gon’ sit on top of the world again.”

Co-written and produced by Dixson, “Be Alive” is nominated for Best Original Song and is heard during the end credits of King Richard, the story of Richard Williams and his intentional journey of raising two of the world’s greatest athletes. This is Beyoncé’s first Oscar nomination and if she wins, she will be one step closer to becoming an EGOT winner.

Watch the full performance above.