Beyoncé Makes History On Billboard Hot 100 Chart With “Break My Soul”

In March 2021, this evergreen statement was tweeted: “Beyoncé only leaves her bed to make history and that’s really it for me.” As Queen Bey would have it, the sentiment still rings true with her becoming the first woman ever to rack up at least 20 top 10 hits as a solo act and 10 or more top 10s as a group member on the Billboard Hot 100.

Overall, Queen Bey is the third artist to reach this feat, following behind Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. McCartney and Jackson, additionally, share a pair of Hot 100 top 10s: “Say Say Say,” which remained No. 1 for six weeks in December 1983, and their timeless ballad, “The Girl Is Mine,” that peaked No. 2 in January 1983.

Her newest release, “Break My Soul,” jumped from No. 15 to No. 7 after its first full week of tracking.

The 28-time Grammy winner also gained her first solo top 10 on the Hot 100 with “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” and prior to entering her Renaissance era, her most recent top 10 appearance occurred with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix).” As a member of Destiny’s Child, they gained 10 top 10s including four No. 1 hits between 1998-2005.

“Break My Soul” is the lead single from Beyoncé’s forthcoming album Renaissance, slated to arrive on July 29.