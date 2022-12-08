Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” Is Now Certified Platinum

“Break My Soul,” the lead single from Beyoncé’s magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, is officially platinum after crossing the 1 million threshold for units sold.

The empowering anthem debuted back in June—ahead of the album’s July release—and quickly became a fan favorite. It earned its gold certification with the RIAA back in August. Bey celebrated the new feat with a “Hive-Certified” appreciation visual (see below) filled with viral reactions and endearing moments from fans.

“Thank you so much for all the love and for releasing the wiggle,” read in the official description on YouTube.

“Break My Soul” made history upon its arrival when it topped the Billboard Hot 100, making the Houston superstar the first woman ever to rack up at least 20 top 10 hits as a solo act and 10 or more top 10s as a group member on the chart. The liberating banger later won Song of the Year at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Not to mention, the single has also garnered multiple nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The Terry Hunter remix is also up for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical.

RENAISSANCE, overall, is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album. The next acts of Bey’s renaissance are rumored to be an acoustic album and another collaborative LP with Jay-Z. What is confirmed, however, is next year’s international tour. While tour dates have yet to be announced and visuals have yet to be unveiled, the first set of tickets have already been sold.