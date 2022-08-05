Beyoncé Drops “Break My Soul” Remix EP

Despite the news around her songs “ENERGY” and “HEATED,” Beyoncé surprised fans with a mini EP featuring four remixes to RENAISSANCE‘s lead single, “BREAK MY SOUL,” on Wednesday (August 3).

Helmed by iconic figures in the house and dance world—including Honey Dijon, DJ Nita Aviance, Terry Hunter, and Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, each track upped the ante on Bey’s acclaimed album. On their remixes, Will.iam takes a bouncier approach while Aviance nearly doubles the track and transforms it into a mesmerizing trance. Dijon, who is credited as a songwriter on “COZY” and “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” elevates the single with dominating 808s.

Aviance praised Bey for how she embraced house culture with a special Instagram message. “To say i am gagged and honored doesn’t even begin to express; and doubly so to play my role on a project which features my big sisters and heroes @kevinavianceofficial & @honeydijon,” they wrote. “anyone comin @beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH who they got involved. this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers; see u at the club.”

Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE is set to make history as first week sales are being tallied. According to Billboard, the 16-track LP is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the chart. Adele was the last woman to claim the No. 1 spot upon the arrival of 30, which charted for six weeks as No. 1.

The official announcement will be made on Sunday, Aug. 7. In the meantime, stream the BREAK MY SOUL REMIXES EP below.