Beyoncé Hints At ‘Club Renaissance’ IRL Experience

Beyoncé’s Renaissance is just around the corner. The singer recently shared the artwork for her limited-edition vinyl, as well as released both the instrumental and a cappella versions of its lead single, “Break My Soul,” but she’s clearly just getting started. On Tuesday (July 26), various international sectors of Sony Music Entertainment have announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience.

Each event will reportedly take place on the evening of July 28, hours before the album will be available to stream globally.

“Try to win 2 tickets for the French release party of Beyoncé’s album, which will take place this Thursday evening in a secret place in Paris,” reads the translated news from Sony Music France’s Twitter announcement.

Thus far, the “Club Renaissance” listening parties have been confirmed in Berlin, Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam. More locations are expected to be announced.

Renaissance is a 16-track LP that features samples from Donna Summer and Teena Marie with featured guests including Tems and Grace Jones. Among the official credits (below), Lucky Daye, The-Dream, Leven Kali, SYD, Nija, Drake, Raphael Saadiq, and more all played a role in the creation of Renaissance. As previously announced, the record-breaking “Break My Soul” samples Robin S.’s “Show Me Love.”

Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. ?



Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022

Overall, Renaissance is “a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom,” said Bey when speaking on the album’s concept.

See some of the Club Renaissance announcements below. Beyoncé’s Renaissance album is set to be released on July 29.