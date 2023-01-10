Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts

Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.”

Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos to accompany it, fans are eagerly awaiting those components. Her last few albums—Beyoncé, Lemonade, Homecoming, and The Lion King: The Gift—all had visuals simultaneously released.

Beyoncé Knowles, Britney Spears, and Pink during the making of the ‘Pepsi Gladiators’ commercial in Rome on September 22, 2003 John Gichigi/ Getty Images for Pepsi

However, despite the lack of eye candy, “CUFF IT,” the latest single to be pushed from Bey’s newest LP, is officially in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10. The dance record, which VIBE dubbed a “beautiful, Black-a** dream” in our Best R&B Songs of 2022 list, jumped from No. 38 to No. 10 for the week of Jan. 14. This earned the 41-year-old star her 21st top ten single on the chart.

The push can be credited to the nearly three million videos created from TikTok’s #CuffItChallenge. Not to mention, the record is nominated for Best R&B Song at the 2023 Grammys. “BREAK MY SOUL,” “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” and “VIRGO’S GROOVE” are also nominated for Grammys in the dance/electronic and R&B categories, respectively.