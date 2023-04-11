Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” Becomes Her Longest-Charting Solo Song

Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Beyoncé’s party-ready song “Cuff It” has reached a new achievement. The RENAISSANCE track stands as the longest-charting solo single of her career. According to Billboard, the trendy track has now spent 34 total weeks on the Hot 100 chart, passing the 33-week run of her 2009 song “Telephone” featuring Lady Gaga.

“Cuff It” emerged in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart in January 2023 at No. 10, peaking at No. 6. The song currently sits at No. 34. Billboard notes “Cuff It” is Queen Bey’s fifth song to spend at least 30 weeks on the Hot 100, joining “Halo,” “Irreplaceable,” and “Mi Gente” with J Balvin and Willy William, along with the aforementioned “Telephone.”

Winning Best R&B Song during the 2023 Grammy Awards, “Cuff It” was boosted by a viral dance challenge and a mash-up with Twista’s 2009 song “Wetter,” both originating on TikTok. The “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” was made official and released by the acclaimed performer in February.

Originally only available for purchase on the Lemonade singer’s official website, the sultry song is now available to stream on various platforms.

While “Cuff It” nor any songs from the acclaimed RENAISSANCE have official visuals, a component that has become a staple to the 41-year-old’s artistry, fans can anticipate a global tour celebrating the album. Announced in February 2023, the “***Flawless” performer will hit 41 cities on the international trek.

Released in July 2022, RENAISSANCE earned the mother of three historic accolades. In addition to the aforementioned Grammy award for “CUFF IT,” Mrs. Carter picked up Best Traditional R&B Performance with “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” Best Dance/Electronic Recording with “BREAK MY SOUL,” and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, becoming the most awarded musician in Grammy history.

“I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.” Bey later thanked her family and especially the queer community “for your love and inventing this genre.”

Listen to RENAISSANCE below.