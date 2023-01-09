Fans Can Now Work Out To Beyoncé‘s ’RENAISSANCE’ Via Apple Fitness+

Beyoncé is inviting fans to usher in the New Year by moving their bodies and sticking to their fitness goals with workouts in the Apple Fitness+ program.

As announced on Thursday (Jan. 5), the “CUFF IT” star became the latest act to be featured in Apple’s Artist Spotlight series, which centers a slew of workouts around a single artist and their discography. Seven curated workouts sessions in cycling, dance, HIIT, yoga, pilates, strength, and treadmill will include some of her biggest hits and songs from her chart-topping newest album, RENAISSANCE.

Previous partnerships from Apple Fitness+ workout programs include Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell Williams, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, and others. Bad Bunny will also join the stacked roster on Jan. 23.

Courtesy of Apple

For those new to Apple Fitness+ and who already own Apple devices, you will have free access to the subscription service for one month. However with the purchase of a new Apple device, you will have free access for three months until the recurring $9.99 fee.

Additionally, ahead of her RENAISSANCE tour, Beyoncé will take the stage in Dubai for a private event on Jan. 21. According to The Sun, the hour-long show will be her first since performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg in December 2018. The deal reportedly is worth over $24 million.

Sources added, “tickets are like gold dust and it will be a who’s who of the showbiz world on the night.” Queen Bey previously hosted a series of Club Renaissance events in Los Angeles this past December to experience the album in spatial audio. The sold-out event, presented by Amazon Music, was solely for the 21 and over crowd.