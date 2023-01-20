Beyoncé Charges Dubai Resort $24M For Upcoming Performance

Ahead of the RENAISSANCE tour, Beyoncé is reportedly set to make $24 million for a one hour-long performance.

This weekend, Bey will be performing at Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai in an invite-only, private show, as reported by several sources. Some fans have already leaked alleged rehearsal footage.

According to the newly-surfaced videos, the Parkwood icon may be diving back into her archive to perform hits like “Crazy In Love” and “Naughty Girl” from her 2003 debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, her heartwarming ballad, “Halo,” “Drunk In Love” from her 2013 legendary self-titled album, “Spirit” from The Lion King: The Gift, that supported the 2019 live-action adaptation of the Disney film of the same name, and the dynamic anthem, “Freedom.”

This performance marks Bey’s first since Beychella in 2018.

British rapper Bree Runway was one of those invited to attend the lavish affair. The “PICK YOUR POISON” star shared footage on her Instagram story of the resort, captioned with “soooooo excited to indulge in this beautiful place and experience queen Beyoncé.”

Bree Runway was invited to watch Beyoncé's performance in Dubai, which will take place on the 21st. ❤️



Back in October, it was confirmed that the “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” singer would embark on her next international tour later this year to support what many consider to be the album of the year—RENAISSANCE. The first pair of tickets were auctioned off at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala.

The full package, valued at $20,000, included “two first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property and two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Knowles Lawson.]”