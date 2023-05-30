Beyoncé Pays Tribute To The Late Tina Turner In London, Social Media Reacts

The “Queen of Rock & Roll,” Tina Turner, passed on Wednesday (May 24) in her Switzerland home at 83 years old. After years of battling cancer, kidney failure, a stroke, and more, the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” icon leaves a legacy behind that has been commemorated by countless peers and fans alike — Beyoncé being the latest.

During the London stop of the Renaissance tour on Monday (May 29), Bey carved out time to pay homage to someone she admired, as she sang Tina’s 1996 hit “River Deep, Mountain High.” Wearing an electric blue ensemble complimented by a silver necklace and heels, she belted out the smash at a slower pace than the original tune.

The 32-time Grammy winner told her fans to “scream so [Turner] can feel your love,” while adding, “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner, ’cause I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner.”

“I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance. I also feel very blessed to be here to perform once again,” she continued.

Despite the “Cuff It” crooner paying tribute to Turner in both concert and on her website, fans couldn’t help but to mention the time she and Jay-Z referenced Turner’s domestic abuse in their 2013 hit “Drunk In Love.” The line in question reads, “Beat the box up, like Mike in ’97, I bite / I’m Ike Turner, turn up baby, no, I don’t play / Baby, no, I don’t play, now eat the cake, Anna Mae / Said, eat the cake, Anna Mae!”

Ike and Tina’s tumultuous marriage was put on display in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It starring Angela Bassett. In the film, a scene plays out where Ike forces Tina, born Anna Mae Bullock, to eat a slice of cake that she doesn’t want.

On social media, people began to speak out against Bey sharing sentiments about her “beloved queen,” with some going as far as to call the 41-year-old “disrespectful,” as well as calling the “Drunk In Love” lyric a “mockery.”

“I keep thinking about how disrespectful it was for Jay-Z and Beyonce to have that ‘Drunk in Love’ lyric making fun of Tina Turner’s abuse from Ike…,” one person tweeted. Another said, “A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on ‘Drunk in Love’ say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her.”

I keep thinking about how disrespectful it was for Jay-Z and Beyonce to have that 'Drunk in Love' lyric making fun of Tina Turner's abuse from Ike… — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) May 24, 2023

A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on ‘Drunk in Love’ say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her.



Tina said she ‘wasn’t surprised’ Jay-Z had compared himself to Ike ? pic.twitter.com/OoTA5p305L — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) May 24, 2023

“Tina said she ‘wasn’t surprised’ Jay-Z had compared himself to Ike,” the user added referencing a 2019 interview by The New York Times, where Tina said “Yeah, I’m not surprised,” when asked about the lyrics.

Other celebrities that have commemorated the late icon are Lizzo, Oprah, Cher, Angela Bassett, and many more.