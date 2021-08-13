Beyoncé And Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany & Co. As Brand Ambassadors

The man that made throwing the diamond up a trend and once spat that diamonds are a “Girl’s Best Friend” is now in business with the world-famous jewelry company, Tiffany & Co., along with his wife, Beyoncé.

Under the partnership, which was announced in Bey’s recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the pair have become Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassadors as the brand continues to relaunch after being acquired earlier this year by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. While details surrounding the partnership have yet to be revealed, Tiffany & Co. celebrated the occasion with a post on the brand’s official Instagram account of Bey’s Harper’s BAZAAR cover, which captures the megastar rocking signature Tiffany trinkets.

“Icon. Legend. @beyonce wears an internally flawless Tiffany diamond of over 21 carats on the cover of the @harpersbazaarus ICONS issue. Link in bio for full story. #TiffanyAndCo #BAZAARICONS” read the post.

In addition to her and Hov’s dealings with Tiffany & Co., in her interview, Beyoncé also touched on the elements that influenced Ivy Park’s recent collaboration with adidas.

“We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo,” explained the “Halo” singer. “This collection is a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history. I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing, diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family.”

And for fans that have been clamoring for new music from Queen Bey, whose last full-length album, Lemonade, dropped more than five years ago, the wait is almost over, as the events of the past year has lit a new creative fire inside of her.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible” she shared. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Let the Beyhive rejoice!

Check out the ad for the Ivy Park Rodeo Collection below: