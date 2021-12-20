Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyoncé has the world on edge as the singer is officially part of the TikTok community. On Thursday (Dec. 16) night, after fans noticed the new account, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a concise five-word statement.

“Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they wrote followed by a screenshot of her page with a then-follower count of 19,300. As of Monday (Dec. 20), the account has amassed over 710,000 followers. Over the weekend, the profile photo was removed, but has since been replaced. The account currently has no bio and no posts.

Earlier this year, Bey released a new single, “Be Alive” for the soundtrack to the critically-acclaimed film, King Richard. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams and details how he raised two of the greatest athletes of all time, Venus and Serena Williams.

2021 was also a pivotal year for the Ivy Park founder considering she turned 40 and celebrated three of her award-winning albums as they also had special anniversaries—Lemonade turned 5, B’Day turned 15, and 4 turned 10.

When speaking with Harper’s Bazaar back in August for her 40th birthday, the mom of three revealed that new music is coming, but didn’t specify when. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” shared Bey.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Whether the music arrives as surprise drop like Beyoncé or has a full rollout like 4 and B’Day, we ready!

Listen to “Be Alive” below.