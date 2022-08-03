Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Beyoncé Reportedly Removes Kelis Interpolation From ‘Renaissance’

Part of Kelis' 2003 single, "Milkshake" was used on the original version of "ENERGY."

Beyoncé 'Renaissance' art, clear horse
Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment/Photo by Genevieve Tate

While Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment has confirmed the removal of an ableist slur from Renaissance, reports have surfaced about another potential change to the album.

Ahead of Renaissance‘s release, Kelis took to social media accusing Bey of “theft” and “utter ignorance” for the use of her 2003 single, “Milkshake” on “ENERGY.” When the album’s credits first surfaced, the singer-turned-enterpreneur responded with a comment from her business account, @bountyandfull. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” she wrote on Instagram. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.” She later added, “it’s not a collab. It’s theft.”

Earlier this week, several outlets reported that the “Milkshake” interpolation was removed on the TIDAL and Apple Music versions of “ENERGY.” Although Kelis is credited as the lead vocalist on “Milkshake,” the song’s writing and production credits belong to The Neptunes (Pharrell and Chad Hugo). The duo also maintains full ownership of the song.

Beyoncé 'Renaissance'
Related Story

Beyoncé To Alter 'Renaissance' Lyric Amid Ableist Backlash

Industry veteran Naima Cochrane pointed out on Twitter that Hugo and Pharrell are still listed in the official credits for “ENERGY,” while Kelis’ name appeared in the original list of sampled artists. Cochrane also noticed that what Bey actually did, was remove Kelis’ name from the aforementioned list and remove the part of “ENERGY” that contained the interpolation in question.

Hear the varying versions of “ENERGY” below.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad