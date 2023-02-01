Beyoncé Unveils ‘Renaissance’ 2023 World Tour Dates

On the first day of Black History Month, Beyoncé has given fans what they’ve been waiting for — the official Renaissance world tour!

Today (Feb. 1), the Queen Bey dropped an Instagram post with a new pose of her sitting on top of a glitzy stallion, as she dons a matching cowgirl hat and jeweled negligé.

“RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023,” the post reads with simplicity, although the phrase will be the start of Ticketmaster wars.

Soon after, Bey updated her Instagram bio with a link to tour dates (which are still being added and altered). The New York date was edited to New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium.

The international, 41-date tour for the record breaking album inaugurates in Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena. With only a week’s break, the U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field before ending in New Orleans in September. Other major cities listed are Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

The immediate anticipation for the tour follows the Parkwood phenomenon’s recent Atlantis The Royal resort performance in Dubai on Jan. 21.

Delivering a truly “once-in-a-lifetime performance” for special invited guests, Bey took attendees through some of her most timeless hits — although many anticipated to hear Renaissance jams.

However, in just four months fans will be channeling their inner ballroom and disco queen as the “Break My Soul” star heads towards a city (or country) near you.

The seventh studio-album from the mom-of-three has broken records since it’s release back in July 2022. Deemed the “musical highlight of the year,” by Rolling Stone, the album pays homage to Black and queer culture and the the dance club era.

Check out U.S. and Canada dates for the Renaissance World Tour below and European dates here.

July 8 — Toronto, CAN — Rogers Centre

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium

July 26 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadiuma

Aug. 05 — Washington, DC — Fedex Field

Aug. 09 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 — St. Louis, MO — Dome At America’s Center

Aug. 24 — Phoenix, AR — State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 — San Francisco, CA — Lebi’s Stadium

Sept. 02 — Inglewood, CA — Sofi Stadium

Sept. 11 — Vancouver, CA — BC Place

Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA — Lumen Field

Sept. 18 — Kansas City, MO — Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome

