Beyoncé Unveils ‘Renaissance’ 2023 World Tour Dates

On the first day of Black History Month, Beyoncé has given fans what they’ve been waiting for — the official Renaissance world tour!
Today (Feb. 1), the Queen Bey dropped an Instagram post with a new pose of her sitting on top of a glitzy stallion, as she dons a matching cowgirl hat and jeweled negligé.
“RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023,” the post reads with simplicity, although the phrase will be the start of Ticketmaster wars.
Soon after, Bey updated her Instagram bio with a link to tour dates (which are still being added and altered). The New York date was edited to New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium.
The international, 41-date tour for the record breaking album inaugurates in Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena. With only a week’s break, the U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field before ending in New Orleans in September. Other major cities listed are Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more.
The immediate anticipation for the tour follows the Parkwood phenomenon’s recent Atlantis The Royal resort performance in Dubai on Jan. 21.
Delivering a truly “once-in-a-lifetime performance” for special invited guests, Bey took attendees through some of her most timeless hits — although many anticipated to hear Renaissance jams.
However, in just four months fans will be channeling their inner ballroom and disco queen as the “Break My Soul” star heads towards a city (or country) near you.
The seventh studio-album from the mom-of-three has broken records since it’s release back in July 2022. Deemed the “musical highlight of the year,” by Rolling Stone, the album pays homage to Black and queer culture and the the dance club era.
Check out U.S. and Canada dates for the Renaissance World Tour below and European dates here.
July 8 — Toronto, CAN — Rogers Centre
July 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
July 17 — Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium
July 26 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadiuma
Aug. 05 — Washington, DC — Fedex Field
Aug. 09 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21 — St. Louis, MO — Dome At America’s Center
Aug. 24 — Phoenix, AR — State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30 — San Francisco, CA — Lebi’s Stadium
Sept. 02 — Inglewood, CA — Sofi Stadium
Sept. 11 — Vancouver, CA — BC Place
Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA — Lumen Field
Sept. 18 — Kansas City, MO — Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome