Beyoncé Announces New ‘Renaissance’ Album, Covers ‘British Vogue’

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Bey season has officially begun. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has officially entered a new era with a surprise announcement. The global pop star has named her next album Rennaisance and set the release date for July 29. The album is billed as “act 1,” alluding to the possibility of there being more than one edition of the album or that the 16-track project may be released in multiple parts.

The announcement also comes with new items for sale. Four box sets are available for pre-order on Queen Bey’s official website. Each set comes with a different t-shirt (not shown to eager purchasers), a physical CD, a 28-page photo booklet, and a mini-poster.

In true Beyoncé fashion, the new album roll-out comes with an editorial spread as British VOGUE gets to name her its July 2022 cover star.

Though images from her magazine spread have been shared across social media, the full cover story has been published on the outlet’s website, ahead of the print publication. Editor in Chief Edward Enninful describes meeting with Beyoncé at her Los Angeles home and getting the chance to preview her new music.

“I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core,” writes Enninful describing the Lemonade singer’s soon-to-come tracks. “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.”

View images from Beyoncé’s editorial spread with British Vogue below. The new issue hits newsstands on June 21st.