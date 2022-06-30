Beyoncé Reveals ‘Renaissance’ Cover Art And Album Concept

By this time next month, we will have entered Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

One of America’s favorite southern belles is set to release her eighth solo studio album on July 29—the first act in her new era.

Taking to social media (while we were all distracted by\ Usher‘s Tiny Desk performance), Bey unveiled the cover art that’s been under wraps since the release of its lead single, “Break My Soul” earlier this month.

Sitting atop a mythical stallion, the mother of three’s 40-year-old physique is on full display (and my goodness, where has this Bey been hiding?). The legs, hips, bawdy, and curves have the Bey Hive faint and eager for what’s to come.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Bey shared the concept and meaning behind her forthcoming LP.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she began. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

“Break My Soul” has already made history as the first song in 26 years to debut in the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart’s top 10. The last time occurred in May 1996 with Toni Braxton’s “You’re Makin’ Me High.” Overall, the Robin S.-sampled jam is the ninth single to debut in a top 10 spot since the chart began in 1992. It joins the likes of Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love to You,” Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson’s “Scream,” and Luther Vandross & Mariah Carey’s “Endless Love.”

Watch the lyric video below.