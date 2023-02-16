Beyoncé‘s ’Renaissance’ Returns To Top 10 After GRAMMY Wins

Beyoncé’s Renaissance has returned to the top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart for the week of Feb. 18. According to Billboard, the dance LP jumped from No. 56 to No. 10 following her historic wins at the 65th GRAMMY Awards.

Additionally, Queen Bey’s latest effort moved 5,500 units in the United States during the week of Feb. 9, an increase of 138%. Oct. 29, 2022, was the last time the record was in the chart’s top 10, with “Cozy” sitting at No. 7.

During the 2023 GRAMMYs, Renaissance won big. The critically acclaimed body of work snagged the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic album, “Break My Soul” won best dance/electronic recording, “Plastic Off the Sofa” won best traditional R&B performance, and “Cuff It” prevailed as the best R&B song. With her four wins, Beyoncé, 41, became the most-awarded artist in GRAMMY awards history, with 32 all-time wins.

However, Beyoncé could not win the well-sought-after Album of the Year award, which triggered a response from Spike Lee. During an interview with The Guardian, Lee, 65, shared his feelings regarding Bey being nominated for Album of the Year four times at the GRAMMYS and losing to white artists on each occasion.

“I’m not the male president of the Bey Hive, but I love and support Beyoncé. Her album is amazing,” the Do The Right Thing director expressed. “I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for Album of the Year, and she’s lost every time? No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It’s not their fault, but that’s some straight-up bullsh*t.”

“There’s a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win. We all know their work is great because art speaks for itself, but then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation,” the icon continued. “Do Black artists say: ‘F**k it’—or seek white validation and chase awards? It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: It’s some poppycock!”