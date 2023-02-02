Beyoncé Adds Six New Dates To RENAISSANCE Tour

It’s only been 24 hours since Beyoncé finally announced the dates for her upcoming RENAISSANCE tour. However, she has already added six new dates in select cities to meet fans’ demands.
In addition to the original 26 domestic dates across most major cities, a second date has been tacked on to the Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Washington D.C. stops.
The highly-anticipated, international live experience comes after her “theatrical” Dubai performance from last month. The tour was first confirmed last October during the WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala, where the first VIP package was claimed.
The package, valued at $20,000 included “two first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property and two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Knowles Lawson.]”
Despite the lack of visuals to accompany what many is considering to be the Album of the Year, this tour has fans opting out of paying rent to secure their seats to Club Renaissance.
Register for the presale here. Tickets go on sale later this month. See the full list of North American tour dates below.
July 8 — Toronto, CAN — Rogers Centre
July 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
July 17 — Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium
July 23 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium
July 26 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
July 30 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadiuma
Aug. 05 — Washington, DC — FedEx Field
Aug. 06 — Washington, DC — FedEx Field
Aug. 09 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 12 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21 — St. Louis, MO — Dome At America’s Center
Aug. 24 — Phoenix, AR — State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30 — San Francisco, CA — Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sept. 03 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11 — Vancouver, CA — BC Place
Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA — Lumen Field
Sept. 18 — Kansas City, MO — Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Sept. 24 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome