Beyoncé Adds Six New Dates To RENAISSANCE Tour

It’s only been 24 hours since Beyoncé finally announced the dates for her upcoming RENAISSANCE tour. However, she has already added six new dates in select cities to meet fans’ demands.

In addition to the original 26 domestic dates across most major cities, a second date has been tacked on to the Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Washington D.C. stops.

The highly-anticipated, international live experience comes after her “theatrical” Dubai performance from last month. The tour was first confirmed last October during the WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala, where the first VIP package was claimed.

The package, valued at $20,000 included “two first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property and two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Knowles Lawson.]”

Despite the lack of visuals to accompany what many is considering to be the Album of the Year, this tour has fans opting out of paying rent to secure their seats to Club Renaissance.

my parents: “WHO SOLD THE HOUSE???”



Me while at Beyoncé’s renaissance tour: pic.twitter.com/JyOaAOVsmO — Bradley ? (@bradleyberdecia) February 1, 2023

Register for the presale here. Tickets go on sale later this month. See the full list of North American below.

July 8 — Toronto, CAN — Rogers Centre

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium

July 23 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium

July 26 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

July 30 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadiuma

Aug. 05 — Washington, DC — FedEx Field

Aug. 06 — Washington, DC — FedEx Field

Aug. 09 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 — St. Louis, MO — Dome At America’s Center

Aug. 24 — Phoenix, AR — State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 — San Francisco, CA — Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sept. 03 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 — Vancouver, CA — BC Place

Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA — Lumen Field

Sept. 18 — Kansas City, MO — Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Sept. 24 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome