Beyoncé Readies Fans For ‘Renaissance’ With Official Tracklist And New Versions Of “Break My Soul”

With less than week left until the official release, Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist for her anticipated album Renaissance. Sharing a countdown on her Instagram Story, the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed the names of 16 songs.

While the song titles have been shared, all artist features remain unnamed. According to Variety, credits reveal musicians and producers involved include Drake, Tems, Pharrell, Mike Dean, Nova Wav, Honey Dijon, Syd, Jay-Z, Solange, and more. The anticipated album is due on July 29.

Queen Bey kicked off the Renaissance era on June 20 with the release of “Break My Soul,” co-produced by Beyoncé, Tricky Stewart, and The-Dream. The house-infused single has spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has peaked at no. 7.

As the July 2022 cover star of British Vogue, Beyoncé shared the unreleased music with Editor in Chief Edward Enninful.

“I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core,” writes Enninful as he describes the songs. “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.”

On Friday (July 22), the global pop star issued two new versions of the album’s lead single, “Break My Soul.” Fans now have the option of purchasing or streaming the acapella or instrumental versions of the upbeat track.

The singer also revealed a first look at the Renaissance album’s vinyl cover art and design, which are also available for purchase on the Beyoncé website.

Listen to “Break My Soul” below and scroll for a full rundown of the Renaissance tracklist.

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tracklist