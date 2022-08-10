Beyoncé’s 70 New RIAA Certifications Score Two Gold Plaques For Blue Ivy

On Monday (August 8), as Beyoncé topped the Billboard 200 with RENAISSANCE and the Hot 100 chart with “Break My Soul,” she also gained 70 new RIAA certifications in a single day. But she wasn’t the only Carter in the family to rack up a plaque. Her eldest child, Blue Ivy, also gained two gold RIAA certifications, for “BROWN SKIN GIRL” from The Lion King: The Gift album and “Blue” from Beyoncé.
Among Beyonce’s new certifications, two of her biggest singles—”Halo” and “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”—are nearing Diamond status. Homecoming: The Live Album has earned gold status, as well as the singles “Don’t Hurt Yourself (Ft. Jack White),” “Broken-Hearted Girl,” “Dangerously In Love,” “Jealous,” and “I’d Rather Go Blind” from the Cadillac Records soundtrack.
In 2019, Blue Ivy took home her very first Grammy Award for the “BROWN SKIN GIRL” music video. The 10-year-old also became the youngest person in history to chart on Billboard when her father, Jay-Z, featured her on 2012’s “Glory” just two days after her birth.
See Bey’s other new gold and platinum certifications below:
Platinum Albums
- 6X Multi-Platinum Album – Dangerously In Love
- 6X Multi-Platinum Album –I Am… Sasha Fierce
- 5X Multi-Platinum Album – B-Day
- 5X Multi-Platinum Album – Beyonce: Platinum Edition
- 4X Multi-Platinum Album – 4
Platinum Singles
- 6X Multi-Platinum Single – “Crazy In Love”
- 6X Multi-Platinum Single – “Irreplaceable”
- 6X Multi-Platinum Single – “If I Were A Boy”
- 6X Multi-Platinum Single – “Drunk In Love”
- 4X Multi-Platinum Single – “7/11” (2014)
- 4X Multi-Platinum Single – “Run The World (Girls)”
- 4X Multi- Platinum Single- “Partition”
- 4X Multi-Platinum Single – “Love On Top”
- 3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Sweet Dreams”
- 3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Formation”
- 3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Best Thing I Never Had”
- 3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Sorry”
- 3X Multi-Platinum Single – “FLAWLESS”
- 2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Check On It”
- 2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Countdown”
- 2X Multi-Platinum Single – “XO”
- 2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Hold Up”
- 2X Multi- Platinum Single – “Dance for You”
- 2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Diva”
- 2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Beautiful Liar” with Shakira
- Platinum Single – “Ring The Alarm”
- Platinum Single – “Déjà Vu”
- Platinum Single – “Naughty Girl”
- Platinum Single – “Baby Boy”
- Platinum Single – “6 INCH (FEAT. THE WEEKND)”
- Platinum Single- “All Night”
- Platinum Single- “BEFORE I LET GO (HOMECOMING LIVE)”
- Platinum Single- “End of Time”
- Platinum Single- “Get Me Bodied”
- Platinum Single- “MINE (FEAT. DRAKE)”
- Platinum Single- “Pretty Hurts”
- Platinum Single- “Upgrade U (Ft. Jay-Z)”
- Platinum Single- “1+1”
- Platinum Single- “Ego”
- Platinum Single- “Listen”
- Platinum Single- “Me, Myself and I”
- Platinum Single- “Party”
- Platinum Single- “Video Phone”
Gold Singles
- Gold Single – “Ave Maria”
- Gold Single – “ALREADY”
- Gold Single – “BLACK PARADE”
- Gold Single – “Freakum Dress”
- Gold Single – “Haunted”
- Gold Single – “Heaven”
- Gold Single – “I Was Here”
- Gold Single – “Love Drought”
- Gold Single – “No Angel”
- Gold Single – “Pray You Catch Me”
- Gold Single – “Rocket”
- Gold Single – “Sandcastles”
- Gold Single – “Superpower (Ft. Frank Ocean)”
- Gold Single – “Blow”
- Gold Single – “Daddy Lessons”
- Gold Single – “Freedom (Ft. Kendrick Lamar)”