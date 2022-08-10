Beyoncé’s 70 New RIAA Certifications Score Two Gold Plaques For Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy Carter (L) and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

On Monday (August 8), as Beyoncé topped the Billboard 200 with RENAISSANCE and the Hot 100 chart with “Break My Soul,” she also gained 70 new RIAA certifications in a single day. But she wasn’t the only Carter in the family to rack up a plaque. Her eldest child, Blue Ivy, also gained two gold RIAA certifications, for “BROWN SKIN GIRL” from The Lion King: The Gift album and “Blue” from Beyoncé.

Among Beyonce’s new certifications, two of her biggest singles—”Halo” and “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”—are nearing Diamond status. Homecoming: The Live Album has earned gold status, as well as the singles “Don’t Hurt Yourself (Ft. Jack White),” “Broken-Hearted Girl,” “Dangerously In Love,” “Jealous,” and “I’d Rather Go Blind” from the Cadillac Records soundtrack.

In 2019, Blue Ivy took home her very first Grammy Award for the “BROWN SKIN GIRL” music video. The 10-year-old also became the youngest person in history to chart on Billboard when her father, Jay-Z, featured her on 2012’s “Glory” just two days after her birth.

See Bey’s other new gold and platinum certifications below:

Platinum Albums

6X Multi-Platinum Album – Dangerously In Love

6X Multi-Platinum Album –I Am… Sasha Fierce

5X Multi-Platinum Album – B-Day

5X Multi-Platinum Album – Beyonce: Platinum Edition

4X Multi-Platinum Album – 4

Platinum Singles

6X Multi-Platinum Single – “Crazy In Love”

6X Multi-Platinum Single – “Irreplaceable”

6X Multi-Platinum Single – “If I Were A Boy”

6X Multi-Platinum Single – “Drunk In Love”

4X Multi-Platinum Single – “7/11” (2014)

4X Multi-Platinum Single – “Run The World (Girls)”

4X Multi- Platinum Single- “Partition”

4X Multi-Platinum Single – “Love On Top”

3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Sweet Dreams”

3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Formation”

3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Best Thing I Never Had”

3X Multi-Platinum Single – “Sorry”

3X Multi-Platinum Single – “FLAWLESS”

2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Check On It”

2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Countdown”

2X Multi-Platinum Single – “XO”

2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Hold Up”

2X Multi- Platinum Single – “Dance for You”

2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Diva”

2X Multi-Platinum Single – “Beautiful Liar” with Shakira

Platinum Single – “Ring The Alarm”

Platinum Single – “Déjà Vu”

Platinum Single – “Naughty Girl”

Platinum Single – “Baby Boy”

Platinum Single – “6 INCH (FEAT. THE WEEKND)”

Platinum Single- “All Night”

Platinum Single- “BEFORE I LET GO (HOMECOMING LIVE)”

Platinum Single- “End of Time”

Platinum Single- “Get Me Bodied”

Platinum Single- “MINE (FEAT. DRAKE)”

Platinum Single- “Pretty Hurts”

Platinum Single- “Upgrade U (Ft. Jay-Z)”

Platinum Single- “1+1”

Platinum Single- “Ego”

Platinum Single- “Listen”

Platinum Single- “Me, Myself and I”

Platinum Single- “Party”

Platinum Single- “Video Phone”

Gold Singles