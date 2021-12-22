Beyoncé Releases New Music For Mama Tina’s New Talk Show

While we wait to confirm whether or not Beyoncé and Solange kept the original Proud Family theme song, the eldest of the Knowles sisters has finally released new music.

Tina Knowles-Lawson announced the arrival of her forthcoming show on , Talks With Mama Tina, and Bey—along with her children, Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—have provided the vocals for the series’ theme song.

Bey sings, “Whatever it is, we can talk about it/Tell me how you feel; we can talk about it/Say what’s on your mind, we can talk about it/Simple conversations with no limitations/Come and have a talk with Mama Tina.”

Lawson shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, “I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show, ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to have a talk with me.”

The 67-year-old continued, “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! […] I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode!”

Guests on the talk show will include Chloe x Halle, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, John David Washington, Pauletta Washington, Storm Reid, Marsai Martin, Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish, and some of their mothers.

Talks With Mama Tina premieres today (Dec. 22) on Facebook.