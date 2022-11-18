Beyoncé‘s Next ’Renaissance’ Acts Rumored To Be Acoustic Version And Jay-Z Collaboration

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act II and III albums may have had their artistic directions revealed. On Thursday (Nov. 17), Kyle Buchanan, a pop culture reporter for the New York Times, disclosed the information on his Twitter account amid the social media site undergoing a tumultuous takeover.

As a parting gift, the reporter stated he would give his followers a hint at what they could expect from Queen Bey’s upcoming bodies of work, divulging that Renaissance Act II and III would be vastly different than the first installment.

“Before Twitter goes down,” Buchanan typed at the beginning of his tweet. “Instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce’s 3-part Renaissance project (2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z).”

Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I'll just tell you what I've heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce's 3-part "Renaissance" project



(2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 18, 2022

On July 28, 2022, Bey released a statement a day before the release of Renaissance Act I, noting that the album would be a part of a “three-act project.”

The mother of three then gave insight into Renaissance’s creation and spoke about the importance of the project, and the recording process during the pandemic.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé said. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

As of Friday (Nov. 18), Beyoncé and her team have yet to confirm or deny Buchanan’s claim.

Elsewhere, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reached a career milestone after the 2023 GRAMMY nominations were revealed on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

The Carters have tied each other for the most Grammy nominations, with 88 total noms, surpassing The Beatles’ Sir Paul McCartney with 81 and legendary producer Quincy Jones with 80.

Before the announcement, Hov held the crown for most nominations on his own with 83. Meanwhile, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” was previously behind Jones with 79 nominations.