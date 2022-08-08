Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Debuts At No. 1

Beyoncé’s continues to be the bar, with RENAISSANCE officially entering in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200—marking the first album of 2022 by a female artist to top the chart.

Overall, Beyoncé has also become the first female artist to have seven solo albums consecutively debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album outsold its closest competition by 3:1, according to the Official Charts Company. It is also No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart, her fourth solo entry to lead.

RENAISSANCE has earned an unprecedented 332,000 equivalent album units, making it 2022’s biggest week yet by a female artist. The traditional rollout included physical copies on both CD and vinyl, which fans received on or near the official release date (July 29).

Of that, albums sales were estimated 190,000 (121,000 on CD, 26,000 on vinyl, and 43,000 via digital downloads) and roughly 179.06 million on-demand streams, Billboard reports. The latter marks Bey’s largest streaming week ever and the largest for a female artist this year thus far.

Following the release of the album, Bey dropped an EP of remixes for its lead single, “Break My Soul.” Featuring iconic figures in the house and dance world—Honey Dijon, DJ Nita Aviance, Terry Hunter, and will.i.am—each track gave new life to the infectious single.

Billed as “a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom,” fans are eagerly awaiting RENAISSANCE visuals.