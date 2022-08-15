Beyoncé’s “Thique” Was Actually Produced In 2014, Says Hit-Boy

After Beyoncé dropped her long-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance last month, it was presumed that many of the tracks were recorded over the last few years. The queen Bey had taken a hiatus from dropping album-related singles, as 2016’s Lemonade album was her last studio album.

Super-producer Hit-Boy has now revealed on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that one particular track from Renaissance, “Thique,” was actually created back in 2014. He expressed he had been sitting on the beat for years and shared how he had been working on different versions of “Thique” amid another Beyoncé collaboration he had in the works. The musician revealed that Bey actually shelved the beat only to revisit it years later, and place it on Renaissance.

“I had to sit on that beat for eight years!” Hit-Boy shared. “That’s the way the game goes sometimes. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game, and certain people will perceive like, ‘Oh, where’s Hit-Boy been? What’s Hit-Boy been doing?’” He added, “But then I’m sitting on stuff like ‘Thique’ that just hasn’t materialized yet. Y’all don’t even know how ahead I really am. I’ve been holding onto legendary stuff, and there’s plenty more.”

Hit-Boy also revealed that the first 36 seconds of “Thique” starts with a separate beat that he added in the interim that’s produced by Lil Ju, who frequently works with Megan Thee Stallion.

Listen to Beyoncé’s Renaissance song below.