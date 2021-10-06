BIA And Lil Jon Get Crunk At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards With “BIA BIA”

Boston-bred rapper BIA made her BET Hip Hop Awards stage debut during the 2021 ceremony with a performance of two of her most recent songs. The artist performed her trending song “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY,” and was assisted by Lil Jon for a performance of her track “BIA BIA.”

She appeared on stage on a dark green, tufted sofa posed in a blinged-out ensemble and chain. As the beat dropped for “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” BIA rapped while poised on the couch, until joined by a team of dancers to hit some choreography. As the track faded, a familiar “Yeahhhhh” rang out from the audience as Lil Jon joined her on stage.

BIA attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Oct. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

For the rest of her set, BIA was joined by Lil Jon to perform her song “BIA BIA” which samples “Bia’ Bia'” released by Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz featuring Ludacris, Chyna Whyte, Too Short, and Big Kap in 2001.

The 30-year-old artist has seen a career boost since landing a stand-out feature on Russ’s 2019 song “Best On Earth,” even earning praise from Rihanna. BIA has kept up with the momentum dropping an EP titled For Certain in 2020, which features both songs performed.

Watch BIA perform “Whole Lotta Money,” and “BIA BIA” featuring Lil Jon above.