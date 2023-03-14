BIA Teases Missy Elliott-Sampled Song With Timbaland’s Approval

BIA performs during AFROTECH Conference 2022 at Austin Convention Center on November 16, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by

BIA has new music in the works with a familiar sound.

The Boston rapper shared a snippet of a pending track on Sunday (March 12) giving fans a sneak peek at what’s in store. In the short clip, the rapper can be heard spitting over a drill-inspired beat that samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 classic record “She’s a Bi**h.”

“NONE OF MY HATERS ARE SLEEPING THIS PEACEFULLY LINK IN BIO,” BIA captioned her post, adding fire emojis to make her point.

Timbaland, who produced the original track reposted BIA’s video, with the caption “Timbo X @bia,” also tagging producer SkipOnDaBeat. According to HipHopDX, the 2023 remake is titled “I’m That Bi**h,” likely to be officially stylized in all-caps.

When released, the energetic song will not be BIA’s first drop of 2023. On March 3, the rapper shared the single “SIXTEEN” ahead of her performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Produced by AzizTheShake and Tim Nihan, the official music video is directed by Jeyjey Roman.

“He told me, ‘Get up and glow,’ so I brought the table with me,” she raps on the ambitious track. “I played The Hollywood Bowl and I brought the label with me / I don’t have time for these ho*s that ain’t who they claiming to be.”

“SIXTEEN” follows “London” issued by BIA and featuring J. Cole, which was released in April 2022 and ranked at No. 6 on VIBE’s 25 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2022 year-end list. The 31-year-old rapper is also featured on “Street Opera” with Swizz Beatz, SAINt JHN, and Fivio Foreign from season three of The Godfather Of Harlem.

The song was released on March 10. Rapping along to the song on Instagram, Swizz Beatz teased a music video by Ezekial Lewis.