Big Sean Re-Issues ‘Detroit’ For Its 10-Year Anniversary

Ten years ago, Big Sean issued one of his most acclaimed mixtapes, Detroit. The rapper is celebrating the milestone by releasing the project across streaming services. The new issue includes a previously unreleased song, “More Thought,” from 2019.

“Fu*k it Detroit not a mixtape its a album,” exclaimed the father-to-be on Twitter, sharing standout tracks from the project. He continued on the social media platform, sharing details about the mixtape, upcoming music, and even his skincare routine in a candid Q&A.

Fuck it Detroit not a mixtape its a album ? pic.twitter.com/MsafNUJSTD — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 6, 2022

“I was just in the vibe,” he shared of Detroit‘s creation. “i just wanted to rap n go in n have fun n stay creative. Try flows n just be experimental wit the shit. I was different coming out of Detroit for sure but knew i had the whole city on my back!”

I was just in the vibe, i just wanted to rap n go in n have fun n stay creative. Try flows n just be experimental wit the shit. I was different coming out of Detroit for sure but knew i had the whole city on my back! #DETROITMixtape https://t.co/XFS3lbrvZ8 — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2022

“The biggest obstacle was thinking that my career is what gave me my worth, i had to learn that Me n my career are 2 separate things. A career is conditional, i love myself unconditionally so its important to always keep that perspective or else business dictates you n rules you,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

Along with the re-release, Big Sean has issued an exclusive, limited-quantity CD, which can be found on the official website.

On its original release date in 2012, Detroit accumulated nearly a million first-day downloads causing the DatPiff site to crash. The mixtape featured J. Cole, Jhene Aiko, Chris Brown, Wale, Wiz Khalifa and more, and won Best Mixtape at the 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Big Sean followed the mixtape with a official album, Detroit 2 in 2020. The LP became his third consecutive solo album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and also earned the rapper a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards for the song “Deep Reverence,” featuring Nipsey Hussle.

True to its original form, the Detroit re-release is complete with skits from Common, Jeezy, and Snoop Dogg. Give the classic mixtape a spin below.