Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More

Big Tigger poses in the press room at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends.

In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre.

“My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju Banton with Bobby Konders playing the music and when I go to Jamaica now, they still talk about it,” Tigger said.

Next up was one of the most memorable freestyles that circulate the internet on an almost weekly basis at this point. “Cam’ron counting money, classic.”

Camron ?? Rap City ? pic.twitter.com/nshqqCX2TL — KwanLi Beats ????? (@KwanLi_) September 17, 2022

The radio personality had to give a nod to the only artist to grace the booth on three separate occasions. “Me and Ludacris had three. Ludacris is the only person to get the best of the booth three times.”

In the fourth spot, is the self-proclaimed best rapper alive. “I had to put Wayne in there because the world was excited about Wayne when he put the flag on there.”

Lastly, one of the late great Hip-Hop artists of all time. “This is no disrespect or shade, I’m going to put DMX in there.”

The “Where The Hood At” artist came up elsewhere in the conversation when Tigger recounted a hilarious conversation they had on an episode of Rap City regarding X’s acting career.

“DMX, we come back from commercial and on the screen is a scroll of all the films he’s in — his filmography. I was like, ‘Yo X, back on Rap City… You building a hell of a filmography.’ X looks at me. ‘Ayo dawg, what the f**k is a filmography?’ I said, ‘All your movies!’ ‘Ahh, don’t get fancy with me. Just say I got a lot of dope movies, dawg.’ I will never forget that.” The story caused T-Pain to erupt with laughter.