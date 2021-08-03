Biz Markie Laid To Rest In Star-Studded Funeral Service

On Monday (Aug. 3), the hip-hop community paid their respects to rap legend Biz Markie, who was laid to rest in the rapper’s hometown of Patchogue, Long Island.

Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, passed away on July 16 at age 57 following a lengthy battle with Type 2 diabetes, leaving the rapper, DJ, and actor’s, family, friends, fans, and peers in a state of mourning. A private viewing attended by Markie’s family and close friends was held prior to the funeral service, which was live-streamed, while fans gathered outside of the Patchogue Theatre on Long Island, N.Y. in a show of support.

Attendees at the service included a long list of rap luminaries, with LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Ice-T, Kid Capri, Treach of Naughty by Nature, and more present to send home the pioneering beat-boxer. Via a post on Twitter, Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy and shared his hope that Markie’s legacy continues to live on. Numerous figures spoke glowingly about Markie, who scored his signature hit, “Just a Friend,” in 1989.

“You could do your own style,” recalled Treach. “You could sing off-key.”

Legendary DJ Kid Capri mirrored those sentiments, adding, “There’s never going to be another Biz Markie. There’s never going to be another one like him.”

Watch “BET Remembers Biz Markie | Celebration Of Life For Marcel Theo Hall” below: