Dru Hill, Tevin Campbell, Mary Mary, And More Named As 2022 Black Music Honorees

At the seventh annual Black Music Honors, six of R&B/soul and gospel’s biggest acts will be recognized for their impact on music and entertainment. Dru Hill is set to receive the Urban Music Icon Award. Tevin Campbell will be honored with the R&B Icon Award. Mary Mary will receive the Gospel Icon Award while Karyn White will be honored with the Soul Music Award. Keri Hilson will receive the Music and Songwriter Icon Award and the iconic group, The Whispers, will be honored with the Legends Award.

Hosted by LeToya Luckett and DeRay Davis, the 2022 Black Music Honors will be taped live at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Thursday, May 19.

Don Jackson, founder and executive producer of the star-studded event, shared in a statement, “We are more than excited to return to in-person taping for the first time in nearly three years with a live studio audience. The pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the music industry and we’re honored to celebrate, commemorate and honor music trailblazers who have paved the way for the next generation of music and culture.”

Following their emotional performance at this year’s Super Bowl, Mary Mary recently joined BeBe and CeCe Winans in an Easter Sunday Verzuz special. Dru Hill is currently on tour, celebrating 30 years as a group and the anniversaries of Enter The Dru and their eponymous debut.

The televised Black Music Honors special will air on Bounce TV on Saturday, June 25.