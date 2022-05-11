Kid ‘N Play, 112, Carl Thomas, Amber Riley, And More To Perform At Black Music Honors

The 7th Annual Black Music Honors will celebrate some of Black Music’s biggest and most legendary acts across R&B, gospel, and Hip-Hop. To be held in front of a live studio audience at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Thursday, May 19, Dru Hill, Tevin Campbell, Keri Hilson, Mary Mary, Karyn White, and The Whispers will all be honored for their influential impact on Black music.

Announced on Tuesday (May 10), the star-studded affair will include performances from Hip-Hop duo, Kid ‘N Play, 112, Carl Thomas, Raheem DeVaughn, Amber Riley, Eric Bellinger, Jade Novah, Keedron Bryant, PJ Morton, Ajah and Rhea Walls of The Walls Group, Sheléa, Avery Wilson, Kevin Ross, Eric Roberson, and more.

Dru Hill is set to receive the Urban Music Icon Award. Tevin Campbell will be honored with the R&B Icon Award. Mary Mary will receive the Gospel Icon Award while Karyn White will receive the Soul Music Award. Keri Hilson will receive the Music and Songwriter Icon Award and the iconic group, The Whispers, will be honored with the Legends Award.

The special event will also feature a Juneteenth highlight acknowledging the national federal holiday.

The 2022 Black Music Honors, hosted by LeToya Luckett and DeRay Davis, will air on Bounce TV, Saturday, June 25. Tickets to attend the live taping are now available for purchase.