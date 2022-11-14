Black Star And Madlib Perform ‘No Fear Of Time’ Songs In ‘SNL’ Debut

Rappers Mos Def (L) and Talib Kweli of Black Star pose while wearing Prada Linea Rossa sunglasses at the NBA Pre-Draft Party at the 40/40 Club on June 27, 2006 in New York City.

Black Star made their debut on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Nov. 13 alongside Madlib. The trio performed records from their May 2022 joint album No Fear Of Time.

Mos Def and Talib Kweli opened the show performing “So Be It” and returned later to deliver “The Main Thing Is To Keep The Main Thing The Main Thing.” Notably, Yasiin Bey threw rose petals across the stage during both sets but did not provide any context as to why.

Prior to performing “The Main Thing Is To Keep The Main Thing The Main Thing,” special guest host Dave Chappelle introduced Black Star and referred to them as his “brothers.” Their mutual admiration and respect date back to when Def and Kweli appeared on Chappelle’s Show in 2003. They later joined the comedian for his 2004 documentary Block Party and contributed to the soundtrack. Together, 17 years later, they all launched the Midnight Miracle podcast.

The Brooklyn duo and Madlib released No Fear Of Time in May this year, though it was not available to be streamed on DSPs. Instead, the project was published via the Luminary podcast network in an effort to circumvent the streaming services that Mos Def has been very critical of.

“You mean to tell me that the source of labor at the center of this experience is supposed to be satisfied and grateful with receiving a portion of a penny for their efforts and labor?” The 48-year-old asked Uproxx in a 2019 interview. “Now whoever else is happy with that, then that’s you — you can take your labor to the market however you see fit.”

He continued, saying “But when it relates to something that I’m doing and that I’ve been doing, I don’t have to ask your permission. I don’t have to get your understanding, and if I’m ambivalent, or something just don’t feel right and I’m searching for a better way to do it, that’s completely my volition.”