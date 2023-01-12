Black Thought And El Michels Affair Announce ‘Glorious Game’ Album

Black Thought of The Roots performs during the Le Savoir multi-sensory dining experience at Skylight Clarkson SQ. on August 17, 2016 in New York City.

Black Thought is teaming up with Brooklyn-based group El Michels for a collaborative album titled Glorious Game. The album, which will include 12 new songs and is scheduled to be released April 14 on Big Crown Records, is led by the single “Grateful,” which finds Philly rep volleying couplets atop a track laden with hard-hitting percussion and vocal samples.

“Three for the money, two for the hustle and/ One for the night time spread over the city like a comforter/Prime time for the predators who come to hunt for the chumps/Carryin’ them high notes like a trumpeter,” the 49-year-old spouts during the course of two quick-strike stanzas, sans a hook.

Glorious Game will mark Black Thought’s latest collaborative effort with a producer, as the esteemed veteran has seen an uptick in his productivity over the past few years. In August 2022, he teamed up with Danger Mouse for the release of Cheat Codes, their joint-effort which debuted at No. 43 on the Billboard 200 chart. Deemed one of the stronger rap releases of last year, the album includes features from Raekwon, Joey Bada$$, Russ, MF DOOM, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Conway The Machine and others.

Prior to Cheat Codes, Black Thought released a trifecta of volumes in his Streams of Thought series, with 9th Wonder producing the first, Salaam Remi helming the second, and Sean C scoring the third.

Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter of The Roots performs onstage at GQ and LeBron James Celebrate All-Star Style on February 14, 2015 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GQ

In addition to Glorious Game, there’s a chance we could be hearing Black Thought and The Roots unveiling their first album in nearly a decade. In October 2022, Questlove spoke with VIBE about the band releasing a new project during the first quarter of the 2023. “I will say that we’re halfway done with this record. I promise that by February or March [of 2023], we will have wrapped this album up, finally. So that’s my plan. That’s the only music project. I’m working on.”

Check out the tracklist for Glorious Game below.