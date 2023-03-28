Black Thought And J. Period Release Mixtape Of James Brown Remixes

Black Thought and J. Period have joined forces to provide James Brown’s music in a new way. The Live Mixtape: JB Edition features the 51-year-old rapping over remixes of music from the late funk artist.

The mixtape, shared on Monday (March 27) via the Brooklyn producer’s Bandcamp page, is a 35-minute display of The Roots member’s lyrical versatility. The project is broken up into 19 sections, with shorter efforts and songs clocking in at four minutes all over beats the Godfather Of Soul used throughout his career.

Songs like “The Boss,” “Big Payback,” and “Papa Don’t Take No Mess” made the cut for this fun collaboration.

“YES. WE PRESSED RECORD,” J. Period wrote in an Instagram post promoting the project. “Want to hear Black thought spit [fire emoji] for 35 straight minutes over nonstop James Brown remixes?? We thought so. Listen to The Live Mixtape: JD Edition featuring Black Thought–Out Now!”

Black Thought and Period are no strangers to these types of collaborations. In 2022, the two came together for The Live Mixtape: Dilla Day Edition, where the “Crowns For Kings” rapper showed off his wordplay over beats produced by J Dilla.

The Philadelphia rapper has spent all of this year paying homage to legends within music, especially given Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary is on the horizon. Thought released “Love Letter To Hip-Hop” in February, which chronicled the genre’s history over the last five decades and shoutout out several stars of the past and present. Most impressively, the freestyle is performed acapella.