Blackground Records To Release Albums By Aaliyah, Timbaland & Magoo And More On Streaming Platforms

After decades of fans clamoring for albums from Aaliyah and other Blackground Records artists on streaming platforms, the label—newly minted as Blackground 2.0—has announced a partnership with EMPIRE, one of the leading independent labels, distributors, and publishers in the music industry.

Announced on Thursday (Aug. 5), the deal will release the label’s illustrious catalog of LPs by Timbaland & Magoo, Tank, Toni Braxton, JoJo, and Ashley Parker Angel to Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. Blackground has also announced the launch of Music360, a new platform set to launch later this summer.

From August 20 until October 1, the rollout of releases includes Aaliyah’s One in a Million, ΛΛLIYΛH, I Care 4 U, and the Ultimate Aaliyah compilations. Timbaland & Magoo’s Welcome To Our World, Indecent Proposal, Under Construction: Part II, and Timbaland’s solo album, Tim’s Bio: Life From Da Basement.

“Blackground Records has always been about independence and ownership,” says Aaliyah’s uncle and music industry veteran, Barry Hankerson in a press statement. “From day one, we set out to shake up the music industry and partnering with a company like EMPIRE continues that legacy. This is Blackground Records 2.0.”

“Blackground Records redefined popular music as we know it,” says Ghazi, CEO and Founder of EMPIRE. “We’re happy to provide a home for Blackground Records 2.0 and help build upon their independent story.”

In addition to those landmark releases, the reemerged label will also liberate Toni Braxton’s Libra album, Tank’s Force of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain albums, as well as Jojo’s The High Road album and self-titled album, JoJo. Ashley Parker Angel’s Soundtrack To Your Life album will also be made available under the partnership.

According to a press release, “The partnership was designed upon Blackground’s commitment to introduce Aaliyah and Blackground’s legacy to a new audience, re-engage longtime fans, and educate new fans about Aaliyah and Blackground’s undeniable impact on culture, fashion, visual art, music and more.”

Vinyl, CD, cassette- and digital pre-orders, as well as pre-saves, can be purchased on BlackgroundRecords.net.

Check below for the full release schedule.

Blackground Records 2.0 2021 Release Timeline

August 20: Aaliyah’s One In A Million album

August 27: Timbaland & Magoo’s Welcome To Our World, Indecent Proposal, and Under Construction: Part II albums, Timbaland’s Tim’s Bio album

September 3: Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds movie soundtracks

September 10: Aaliyah’s ΛΛLIYΛH album

September 17: Tank’s Force of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain albums

September 24: JoJo’s self-titled and The High Road albums; Ashley Parker Angel’s Soundtrack To Your Life album

October 1: Toni Braxton’s Libra album

October 8: Aaliyah’s I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah Compilation albums