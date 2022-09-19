BLEU and Nicki Minaj Deliver Music Video For New Single “Love In The Way”

Nicki Minaj and BLEU have delivered an R&B track just in time for cuffing season. On Friday (Sept. 16), the pair premiered “Love In the Way,” after teasing the single and sharing its cover art photo on Instagram. Directed by Primo, the music video has now been released today (Sept. 19).

Bleu describes his newest single as “a beautiful song.” He also proclaimed the song to be one of those “type songs that’s gonna live forever.” Sampled with Sam Tompkins’ “Whole,” the UK artist shared his sentiments on Twitter.

“Woke up today and had to pinch myself,” Tompkins wrote on Twitter. “My song ‘whole’ was sampled by @_YungBleu & @NICKIMINAJ and is now out everywhere. i feel really grateful and also really appreciated today. thank you to everyone who made this happen for me. i won’t ever forget it.”

woke up today and had to pinch myself. my song ‘whole’ was sampled by @_YungBleu & @NICKIMINAJ and is now out everywhere. i feel really grateful and also really appreciated today. thank you to everyone who made this happen for me. i won’t ever forget it. — sam tompkins ?? (@SamTompkinsUK) September 16, 2022

Enriched with beautiful melanated women throughout the visual, Nicki and BLEU portray pure royalty in their high-fashion African attire. Showing representation of brown-skin women in the video caught the attention and admiration of many fans. One fan tweeted out: “The representation of black women and men in this video .. [heart eyes].”

“In a world where Black women with melanin and darker complexions are not as highlighted and celebrated enough, it’s important to show just how beautiful blackness is,” BLEU shared in a statement about the video to VIBE. “I hope our “love in the way” visual captures this and leaves women feeling appreciated, beautiful, and adored..as they should be.”

Nicki shared her thoughts about the song, too. On Twitter, she wrote, “Even after I recorded it when I tell you I could NOT stop playing this.” She also shared how her husband feels about the single.

She tweeted to a fan, “I sent it to him right after I did it & he was in his feels. He love this song.” Recalling how she argues with her hubby, Nicki joked, “He def let’s me talk when I’m aggy. He be tryna blurt stuff out tho. onlikeDet I be like nope! I didn’t finish my sentence sir! He be like [blowing steam emoji] but [shrugging emoji].”

His ass. ?? but nah. I sent it to him right after I did it & he was in his feels. He love this song. I do say that to him but he def let’s me talk when I’m aggy. He be tryna blurt stuff out tho ?. IonlikeDet I be like nope! I didn’t finish my sentence sir! He be like ? but??‍♀️ https://t.co/JIs92OMmXN — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 16, 2022

“Love In The Way” shows the Queen rapper’s multitalented skills of rapping and singing paired with BLEU’s. In true full-circle fashion, BLEU actually manifested his collaboration with Nicki a year ago on Twitter. The Mobile, Ala. artist shared a list of artists he “would love to work with in the future” in 2021. Bleu included: “Nicki Minaj, RiRi, Anthony Hamilton, Maroon 5, The Weekend, Justin Bieber and Andre 3000.” He added, “I like speaking things in existence, it seems to work.”

Bleu actually credits Nicki’s frequent collaborator and Young Money comrade, Drake, for boosting his status in the music industry. The two collaborated on “Your Mines Still,” which helped land him a solid deal at Empire Recordings.

In an interview with DJ Akademiks, BLEU revealed, “That’s when I started seeing them real numbers. Just to put it into perspective, as soon as the Drake record dropped, I was having bidding wars between $8 and $9 million…This is why I f**k with Empire [Records] because they still had me for another project, so once I did the Drake song, they came back and redid my deal to way more.”

BLEU also went on to win the 2021 BET Hip Hop Award for Best New Hip Hop Artist and the Soul Train Award for Best New Artist in the same year.

Check out BLEU and Nicki Minaj’s “Love In The Way” music video above.