Blueface Says Cardi B Appearing On “Thotiana” Changed His Life

Blueface has mostly made headlines for his controversial public relationship with Chrisean Rock as of late, but the 26-year-old initially rose to prominence for his music. The Los Angeles rapper now says that Cardi B appearing on the remix to “Thotiana” changed his life.

“When I got that cardi feature I never spoke with her prior to the studio session or recording of the music video,” Blueface tweeted on Sunday (March 5). “Everything was done from management to management to ensure professional business no money was exchanged for anything because it made cents for everyone no leverage.”

He followed up by saying “That feature changed my life fasho that’s the only way we doing business in 2023.”

The original version of “Thotiana” was released in 2018 as part of Blueface’s mixtape Famous Cryp. Cardi B and YG jumped on the remix in early 2019 and helped the record rise to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains the highest charting single of his career. “Thotiana” was officially certified Platinum by the RIAA in 2019.

While social media antics and reality television have become what Blueface is primarily known for in recent months, he has found a way to insert music. He shared a video for “Dear Rock” alongside his spouse at the end of January, which features the couple exchanging vows at their fictional wedding.

“My lil’ crazy bi**h, how you so smart, but you got stupid scars/ I know we damaged baby, but if you’ll be mine, I’ll be yo’ bandage baby/ I’m tired of Thotiana, I’ll settle down with a stand-up lady/ If you want to be family, then have my baby,” he says in spoken word format.

Rock offers her own reply: “Hey daddy, I was thinking about the same thing/ When you had a baby on me, I just couldn’t swallow the pain/ ‘Cause the love that you had, it wasn’t for me/ Now I’m so f**kin’ glad we ready for things.”

The couple seems to be navigating the storm together, despite multiple public fights and Blueface questioning whether or not her baby is his.