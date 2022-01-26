Bobby Brown To Share Personal And Career Life In Upcoming A&E Biography And Docuseries

The reformed bad boy of R&B, Bobby Brown, is giving fans an unfiltered look into his personal and professional life with two new projects—a definitive biography and docuseries—both headed to A&E Network.

In a special two-night event, Biography: Bobby Brown will detail the numerous highs and lows of his journey to becoming an R&B veteran including moments he’s rarely spoken on like the tragic deaths of his children and the loss of Whitney Houston. Through honest, retrospective recounts of his journey, Brown comes to terms with his past in the tell-all documentary as he visits the gravesites for Houston and his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina. He also shows a moving tribute, honoring his son, Bobby Brown Jr. The documentary includes intimate interviews from Usher, Keith Sweat, Babyface, and New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill.

Biography: Bobby Brown airs on Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Following the final night of Biography: Bobby Brown, a new 12-episode docuseries entitled Bobby Brown: Every Little Step transports fans to the present day with exclusive access into Brown’s life with his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, their children—La’Princia, Landon, Cassius, Hendrix, and Bodhi—and his business ventures including the highly anticipated New Edition comeback tour with Jodeci and Charlie Wilson.

Unlike his 2018 miniseries, The Bobby Brown Story, and his 2005 reality show, Being Bobby Brown, this docuseries will document Brown as he manages his sobriety, raises his young children, creates new music, embarks on a nationwide tour, and focuses on his physical health.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres on Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning on June 7.