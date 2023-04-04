Bobby Brown Addresses Absence From New Edition Tour Stops

(L-R) Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, and Ricky Bell of New Edition perform onstage during 2023 New Edition Legacy Tour at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It’s been almost a month since New Edition kicked off their Legacy Tour at the beginning of March, but Bobby Brown has already missed two shows in Houston and Dallas. According to attorney Christopher Brown, the “My Prerogative” crooner did not perform with his bandmates due to exhaustion.

“To my New Edition Texas fans, I love you, and I’m sorry I missed you this weekend. San Diego-Be ready!! You will get the best of me and my New Edition brothers,” Brown shared in a statement.

The Legacy Tour lands in San Diego on Thursday, April 6. The sextet will then head to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and more before concluding in Tampa, Fla. on April 30.

Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant formed the New Edition quintet in the late ’70s before making their debut with Candy Girl in 1983. Johnny Gill joined the group, temporarily replacing Brown in 1987 for the Heart Break album, ahead of the six members’ reuniting for the Home Again album in 1996.

Gill spoke with VIBE about the group’s brotherhood ahead of their 2022 Culture Tour. “That’s something you can’t even manufacture. That comes from life, living, experiences, ups and downs, and the good and the bad and all of those things rolled up in one that causes us to create and have the type of brotherhood that we have,” Gill explained. “From many years of being around and being together, you grow together so it’s not something you can manufacture. It’s not something you can even describe. It’s just a connection that you have from just having family and brothers and knowing that we’re brothers. Regardless of what we go through, there’s always that foundation of brotherhood that’s undeniable.”

To which Brown added, “We fight hard and we love hard.”