Bobby Shmurda To Release First Post-Prison Project ‘Bodboy’

Bobby Shmurda will be releasing Bodboy, his first music compilation since completing his bid in prison. VIBE has learned the Brooklyn rapper will be dropping his EP ahead of his debut album, Ready to Live. Bodboy will be released on August 5 in partnership with ONErpm through his newly created GS9 Record label.

The nine-track project will include his lead single, “Hoochie Daddy,” and include features from GS9 member Rowdy Rebel on the track “On God” as well as Fat Tony on “Glock Inside.”

Shmurda’s announcement arrives after the rapper revealed he is readying his debut album, Ready to Live. The debut album will feature DaBaby, Rich the Kid, Meek Mill, Rowdy Rebel, 42 Dugg, and more.

Courtesy of GS9 Records/ONErpm

The Brooklynite, legally known as Ackquille Jean Pollard, was arrested in 2014 and was sentenced to six years in jail on charges of possessing firearms and conspiring against the United States government.

Bobby was released from Clinton Correctional Facility in New York after serving six years of his seven-year sentence in February 2021. He has since dropped music such as the Quavo and Rowdy Rebel-assisted “Shmoney” and “They Don’t Know.” Shortly after coming home from prison, the rapper was freed from his Epic Records contract and was able to secure a deal with ONErpm.

Watch the music video for “Hoochie Dadd”y, as well as his EP’s full tracklist below.

BodBoy EP Tracklist

1. Gorilla

2. From the Slums

3. Hoochie Daddy

4. Whole Brick

5. No Sense

6. Glock Inside [ft. Fat Tony]

7. RSN

8. BodMon

9. On God [ft. Rowdy Rebel]