Bobby Shmurda Discusses Prison, Freedom, New Music, And More With ‘Desus & Mero’

As he continues to gear up for his grand return to the music world, Bobby Shmurda sat down with Desus & Mero on their self-titled Showtime series to discuss his rise to stardom out of the streets of Brooklyn, being incarcerated, returning back to the streets, and what we can expect next. Reflecting on the damage he and his brethren inflicted on their East Flatbush neighborhood and city, the 26-year-old acknowledges the error in his ways and vows that giving back to his community is now even more of a priority for him.

“The whole time I was in for the six years, 85 percent of the time I was on lockdown, 24-hour lockdown, so I had a lot of time to think and I used to think about all of the destruction I did in the streets, and I just wanna give back. I do wanna give back and I always gave back to the community, but I wanna do it on a higher level now,” the recent special guest of the 2021 Rolling Loud Fest shared with the duo.

Other topics discussed during the conversation include reacclimating himself to life as a free man, the 50 lbs. of cooked oxtail that was waiting for him upon his release, and when listeners can expect new music from him.

“We got all types of different music coming out,” Shmurda told Desus and Mero. “We got that Shmurda s**t coming out. We got the ShMigos s**t coming out. We got so much s**t coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.”

Watch Bobby Shmurda’s interview with Desus & Mero below: