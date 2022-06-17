Boldy James’s Next Project Is Produced Entirely By The Late Great J Dilla

Boldy James of The Alchemist x Boldy James performs during the NBA Leather tour at The Warfield on February 01, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Boldy James is known for his unmatchable work ethic as the rapper tends to drop multiple projects every year. With his latest project, Killing Nothing, the Detroit-based rapper has revealed that he has another project on the way. But this project stands out from his other offerings in a unique way—it’s produced entirely by the late, great J Dilla.

Making an appearance on Pheonix’s Trill Store, Boldy was asked about what else he had in store for his fans. James announced that he has a body of work that uses an array of unheard beats from the legend.

“I’ve actually got an announcement to make,” he said. “You talking about they don’t even know what’s about to happen, you don’t even know what’s about to happen. I got a whole entirely produced J Dilla project that I’m about to drop. I would tell you the name of it, but I had to tell you that. I got the last of the Dilla stash.”

Boldy James has a project dropping soon that is entirely produced by J Dilla! pic.twitter.com/HDRrXJBkci — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) June 12, 2022

While the rapper didn’t divulge any other information about the upcoming body of work, he reassured listeners that it would be dope considering his pedigree but more than that, he emplored those who don’t know about Dilla’s immense skills and talent to do their research.

“A lot of people owe their success, you know, not owe their success, but he alley-ooped a lot of people’s success,” Boldy James stated during his sit down with Show Off Your Gems host D-Stroy. “… I’m not about to start name-dropping, but if you don’t know who this guy is, you need to do your history. J Dilla, Detroit, stand up.”

Fans anxious to hear how Boldy’s J Dilla-produced project will turn out can listen to his latest offering, Killing Nothing, which served as a 13-song collaboration with Real Bad Man.