Boosie Badazz Disses Kodak Black On New Song “Ungrateful” Over 6ix9ine Collab

Boosie Badazz continued his ongoing beef with Kodak Black this week following the latter’s collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper dissed the “Pistolz & Pearlz” artist on his new track “Ungrateful.”

The track appears on the 40-year-old’s latest album Goin Thru Some Thangs which came out on Tuesday (Aug. 15). “I’ve been going through some sh*t, man, this shit done got deep/ Gotta realize everybody ain’t G/ How the f**k you do that when you represent the streets?/ Streets made you and the streets made me/ If you ask B.G., you was on PC/ The name that you got, I think you got that from me,” he rapped.

Boosie continued, saying Kodak’s reputation is ruined. “Your fans all mad acting like they can’t see/ Your street cred gone, ni**a, don’t blame me/ Sh*t, your homeboy right, you ain’t living like that/ Everything that you rap, you ain’t never did that/ ‘Cause the other ni**a talking, he a certified rat/ Your codefendant been give me your paperwork, ni**a.”

Boosie Badazz closed off his shots with the lines “I gave you a video and verse, ni**a, for the free/ When you was tryna pay a n-gga, bitch, I’m a G/ Thought Turk felt the same way (God damn), ’cause we all from the same place (Louisiana).”

The origin of their beef is Kodak Black and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s song “Shaka Laka” from this past July. The “Wipe Me Down” artist expressed his disappointment prior to the song coming out given his collaborative history with Yak.

“That ni**a Yak f**ked me up,” Boosie said. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now. I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now. This ni**a ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little ni**a wasn’t like that, bro. Ni**a ain’t no street ni**a, at all. Damn. F**ked me up.” Kodak fired back and called Boosie a clown. Check out “Shaka Laka” below.